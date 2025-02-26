The New Haven Black Panther trials still resonate today
In May 1969, Black Panther Alex Rackley was murdered by fellow revolutionaries in Connecticut.
Rackley’s murder eventually led to what some call “one of the most significant political trials of the century.” In 1970, the New Haven Black Panther trials became the focus of national attention — and what happened then reverberates loudly into the present.
This hour, we’ll unpack everything from how the federal government targeted Black Panther Party leaders to the legacy of the trials in the Elm City.
GUESTS:
- Mercy Quaye: CEO of the Narrative Project and host of the podcast, Revolution on Trial
- Paul Bass: Founder of the New Haven Independent and co-author of Murder in the Model City: The Black Panthers, Yale, and the Redemption of a Killer
This episode originally aired on June 28, 2023.
The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.