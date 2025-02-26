© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

The New Haven Black Panther trials still resonate today

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published February 26, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST
May 1970, Supporters march with flags during protest in favor of Black Panther defendants on trial for murder, New Haven, Connecticut.
Barton Silverman / New York Times Co.
/
Getty Images
May 1970, Supporters march with flags during protest in favor of Black Panther defendants on trial for murder, New Haven, Connecticut.

In May 1969, Black Panther Alex Rackley was murdered by fellow revolutionaries in Connecticut.

Rackley’s murder eventually led to what some call “one of the most significant political trials of the century.” In 1970, the New Haven Black Panther trials became the focus of national attention — and what happened then reverberates loudly into the present.

This hour, we’ll unpack everything from how the federal government targeted Black Panther Party leaders to the legacy of the trials in the Elm City.

GUESTS:

This episode originally aired on June 28, 2023.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
