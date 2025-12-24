Why is Connecticut called the ‘Constitution State?’

How did Connecticut earn the moniker “Constitution State?”

Hint – it’s not the Constitution you learned about in history class!

We’ll travel back to the 1600s to explore how history, conflict and big aspirations helped shape the state’s identity.

GUESTS:



Thomas Balcerski, professor of history at Eastern Connecticut State University and director of the Center for Connecticut Studies

Kathy Craughwell-Varda, director of Conservation ConneCTion, Connecticut State Library

Andrea Rapacz, chief curator of collections, Connecticut Museum of Culture and History

This episode originally aired on Aug. 20, 2025.

