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The Wheelhouse

How fossil fuels shape US foreign policy

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published April 8, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT

President Donald Trump says the U.S. conflict with Iran is “nearing completion.”

He’s addressed the American people after gas prices soared and markets panicked.

It’s a story America knows all too well, with a reliance on fossil fuels causing many crises including in 1973, 1979, 1999, and 2022.

Today on the Wheelhouse, we’re looking at oil and how it shapes U.S. foreign policy.

Guests:

  • Tik Root, senior staff writer, Grist
  • Jeff D. Colgan, professor of political science and international and public affairs, Brown University
  • Áine Pennello, Report for America Environmental and Climate Change reporter, CT Public

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Talei Ricketson