How fossil fuels shape US foreign policy

President Donald Trump says the U.S. conflict with Iran is “ nearing completion .”

He’s addressed the American people after gas prices soared and markets panicked.

It’s a story America knows all too well, with a reliance on fossil fuels causing many crises including in 1973 , 1979 , 1999 , and 2022 .

Today on the Wheelhouse, we’re looking at oil and how it shapes U.S. foreign policy.

Guests:



Tik Root , senior staff writer, Grist

, senior staff writer, Grist Jeff D. Colgan , professor of political science and international and public affairs, Brown University

, professor of political science and international and public affairs, Brown University Áine Pennello , Report for America Environmental and Climate Change reporter, CT Public



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