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The Wheelhouse

A transparency black mark: What do redactions convey about politics?

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published April 15, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: In this photo illustration, printouts from the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) are shown on February 13, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. The DOJ has published nearly 3.5 million documents, many heavily redacted, and more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
FILE: In this photo illustration, printouts from the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) are shown on February 13, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. The DOJ has published nearly 3.5 million documents, many heavily redacted, and more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Recent redactions to the Epstein files have raised renewed questions about what the government does – and does not – strike from highly sensitive documents.

The black pen has been used on classified materials for decades. But amid renewed calls for disclosure, more Americans are raising questions about the politics behind what stays in and what gets taken out.

Today on the Wheelhouse, we’re talking about government redactions and the power of the pen.

Guests:

  • Sam Lebovic: history professor at George Mason University
  • Barbara McQuade: former U.S. Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Michigan

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Talei Ricketson