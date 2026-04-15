A transparency black mark: What do redactions convey about politics?

Recent redactions to the Epstein files have raised renewed questions about what the government does – and does not – strike from highly sensitive documents.

The black pen has been used on classified materials for decades. But amid renewed calls for disclosure, more Americans are raising questions about the politics behind what stays in and what gets taken out.

Today on the Wheelhouse, we’re talking about government redactions and the power of the pen.

Guests:

Sam Lebovic : history professor at George Mason University

history professor at George Mason University Barbara McQuade : former U.S. Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Michigan



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