These UHart students say the most important campus political debate happens in the classroom

We’re in the final days of the 2025-26 academic year.

A lot has happened since the fall, including the assassination of a conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk, the rise of Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, and another U.S. conflict in the Persian Gulf.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we hear how students at the University of Hartford are keeping up with the political process.

Guests:

Merci Payadue, politics and government student, University of Hartford

Farah Suede, politics and government student, University of Hartford

Bilal Sekou, associate professor of politics and government, University of Hartford

Jonathan Wharton, associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University



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