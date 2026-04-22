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The Wheelhouse

These UHart students say the most important campus political debate happens in the classroom

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published April 22, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: University of Hartford in Hartford, Connecticut.
Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge
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FILE: University of Hartford in Hartford, Connecticut. Today on The Wheelhouse, we hear how students at the University of Hartford are keeping up with the political process.

We’re in the final days of the 2025-26 academic year.

A lot has happened since the fall, including the assassination of a conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk, the rise of Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, and another U.S. conflict in the Persian Gulf.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we hear how students at the University of Hartford are keeping up with the political process.

Guests:

  • Merci Payadue, politics and government student, University of Hartford
  • Farah Suede, politics and government student, University of Hartford
  • Bilal Sekou, associate professor of politics and government, University of Hartford
  • Jonathan Wharton, associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

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The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Talei Ricketson