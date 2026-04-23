Gender-affirming care bans have pierced Connecticut’s safe harbor armor. What’s next for trans youth?

Transgender patients have lost access to certain treatments in Connecticut due to executive action against hospitals and insurance providers.

The Trump administration’s threats to withhold medicare and medicaid benefits from anyone providing gender-affirming care have resulted in the unwinding of local hospital programs. There was a lawsuit to turn that over … and now Connecticut lawmakers are working on other ways to shield trans people and their health care providers.

Today on The Wheelhouse, the politics of hormones and the effort to preserve gender-affirming care.

Guests:

Lindsey Dawson , director of LGBTQ+ policy, KFF

, director of LGBTQ+ policy, KFF Matthew Blinstrubas , executive director, Equality Connecticut



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