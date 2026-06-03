How federal judges and CT lawmakers are pushing back against Trump's immigration agenda

Connecticut lawmakers have expanded protections for undocumented migrants.

They passed a law earlier this year that could keep the migrants from being picked up by federal law enforcement in a way state lawmakers say is unlawful.

The state law comes while the federal judicial system is flooded with new cases as U.S. Immigration and Enforcement officers detain thousands of people.

Hear from Politico reporter Kyle Cheney on how federal judges are pushing back against the detentions and from Connecticut Public reporter Daniela Doncel on the state’s efforts to turn back enforcement efforts.

Guests:

Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs reporter, Politico

Daniela Doncel, Latino communities reporter, Connecticut Public

Mike Lawlor, the associate dean of the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, University of New Haven



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