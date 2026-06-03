© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

How federal judges and CT lawmakers are pushing back against Trump's immigration agenda

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published June 3, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
An ICE patch and badge are seen on a Department of Homeland Security agent while US Vice President JD Vance speaks U.S. Vice President JD Vance gives remarks following a roundtable discussion with local leaders and community members amid a surge of federal immigration authorities in the area, at Royalston Square on January 22, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Trump administration has sent a reported 3,000-plus federal agents into the area, with more on the way, as they make a push to arrest undocumented immigrants in the region.
Jim Watson
/
Pool / Getty Images
An ICE patch and badge are seen on a Department of Homeland Security agent while US Vice President JD Vance speaks U.S. Vice President JD Vance gives remarks following a roundtable discussion with local leaders and community members amid a surge of federal immigration authorities in the area, at Royalston Square on January 22, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Trump administration has sent a reported 3,000-plus federal agents into the area, with more on the way, as they make a push to arrest undocumented immigrants in the region.

Connecticut lawmakers have expanded protections for undocumented migrants.

They passed a law earlier this year that could keep the migrants from being picked up by federal law enforcement in a way state lawmakers say is unlawful.

The state law comes while the federal judicial system is flooded with new cases as U.S. Immigration and Enforcement officers detain thousands of people.

Hear from Politico reporter Kyle Cheney on how federal judges are pushing back against the detentions and from Connecticut Public reporter Daniela Doncel on the state’s efforts to turn back enforcement efforts.

Guests:

  • Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs reporter, Politico
  • Daniela Doncel, Latino communities reporter, Connecticut Public
  • Mike Lawlor, the associate dean of the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, University of New Haven

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
The Wheelhouse elections
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Related Content