Making the candidate: How politicians can stand out in 2026

What makes a politician click with voters?

Is it the message? The smile? The slogan? Or that one campaign ad everyone can't stop talking about?

Today on The Wheelhouse, we go behind the scenes with political strategists to explore the making of a politician.

We'll break down the speeches, slogans, handshakes, photo ops, and yes – even the cringeworthy campaign ads.

Guests:

Jill Barkley Roy , director, Emerge Action Fund

, director, Emerge Action Fund Liz Kurantowicz , Republican analyst and owner, The Drury Group

, Republican analyst and owner, The Drury Group Mercy Quaye , founder and CEO, The Narrative Project

Are you already thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey .

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.