Policy and politics are hitting CT families with rising summer costs

Can I afford that big summer vacation?

It’s a question many people ask this time of year. And the answer may hinge on greater economic forces at play.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in May that costs were up 3.8%. Moody’s – a financial services company – tells CNBC that the average American household is spending $450 more on gas and energy since U.S. airstrikes began in Iran earlier this year.

We'll explore how public policy and politics are impacting consumer spending this summer.

Guests:



Mark Blyth, professor of international and public affairs, Brown University

Rachel Lenda, director of tourism, Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

David Standridge , chef, The Shipwright's Daughter restaurant

, chef, The Shipwright's Daughter restaurant Paul Brault , owner, Lobster Tales food truck



Are you already thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey.

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

