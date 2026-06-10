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The Wheelhouse

Policy and politics are hitting CT families with rising summer costs

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published June 10, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Prices are posted at a gas station in Downtown Brooklyn on March 18, 2026, in New York, United States. The war in the Middle East is influencing oil prices, reaching their highest level since 2023. This follows the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the transportation of a portion of the world's crude oil.
Matthew Hoen
/
NurPhoto via Getty Images
FILE: Prices are posted at a gas station in Downtown Brooklyn on March 18, 2026, in New York, United States. The war in the Middle East is influencing oil prices, reaching their highest level since 2023. This follows the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the transportation of a portion of the world's crude oil.

Can I afford that big summer vacation?

It’s a question many people ask this time of year. And the answer may hinge on greater economic forces at play.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in May that costs were up 3.8%. Moody’s – a financial services company – tells CNBC that the average American household is spending $450 more on gas and energy since U.S. airstrikes began in Iran earlier this year.

We'll explore how public policy and politics are impacting consumer spending this summer.

Guests:

  • Mark Blyth, professor of international and public affairs, Brown University
  • Rachel Lenda, director of tourism, Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
  • David Standridge, chef, The Shipwright's Daughter restaurant
  • Paul Brault, owner, Lobster Tales food truck

Are you already thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey.

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne