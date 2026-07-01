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The Wheelhouse

In Tony Award-winning 'Suffs,' fight for the 19th Amendment sings

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published July 1, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Danyel Fulton (center) performs as Ida B. Wells in the First National Touring Company of SUFFS.
Provided
/
Joan Marcus
Danyel Fulton (center) performs as Ida B. Wells in the First National Touring Company of SUFFS.

“Suffs” is the Tony award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women.

The people behind “Suffs” highlight themes of the past that are still relevant today including grassroots activism, race, gender, and class dynamics.

Producers of the show say it isn’t some “dry history lesson.” Rather, “Suffs” is a high-energy, rousing experience saluting the powerful American women that fought for the right to vote.

Today, we meet Danyel Fulton, the actor that plays journalist Ida B. Wells, and we explore the suffragist movement in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

This episode originally aired on January 28, 2026.

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse for spring 2026. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Talei Ricketson