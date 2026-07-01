In Tony Award-winning 'Suffs,' fight for the 19th Amendment sings

“Suffs” is the Tony award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women.

The people behind “Suffs” highlight themes of the past that are still relevant today including grassroots activism, race, gender, and class dynamics.

Producers of the show say it isn’t some “dry history lesson.” Rather, “Suffs” is a high-energy, rousing experience saluting the powerful American women that fought for the right to vote.

Today, we meet Danyel Fulton, the actor that plays journalist Ida B. Wells, and we explore the suffragist movement in Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Danyel Fulton , actor/singer, “Suffs”

, actor/singer, “Suffs” Rachel Sussman , creative producer, “Suffs”

, creative producer, “Suffs” Natalie Belanger , public programs manager, Connecticut Museum of Culture and History

This episode originally aired on January 28, 2026.

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