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The Wheelhouse

AI is already being used in schools. Now, CT lawmakers hope to regulate it.

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published July 15, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: 7th/8th grade social studies teacher Pilar Cuevas oversees her class at La Tijera K-8 Academy of Excellence Charter School on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Inglewood, CA. Cuevas gives her students homework in a Cornell notes format, which makes it more difficult for them to input their homework into an AI program.
Juliana Yamada
/
Los Angeles Times / Getty Images
FILE: 7th/8th grade social studies teacher Pilar Cuevas oversees her class at La Tijera K-8 Academy of Excellence Charter School on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Inglewood, CA. Cuevas gives her students homework in a Cornell notes format, which makes it more difficult for them to input their homework into an AI program.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly making its way into Connecticut’s classrooms.

Connecticut lawmakers recently passed Senate Bill 5, a sweeping new law that includes investments in computer science education and the creation of a statewide AI Academy.

Supporters say it prepares students for the future, while educators are also grappling with questions about ethics, academic integrity, and AI literacy.

This hour, we learn what Connecticut's new approach to AI could mean for the next generation of learners.

GUESTS:

  • Sen. James Maroney, Democrat representing Milford, Orange, West Haven, and Woodbridge
  • Irene Parisi, chief academic officer, Connecticut State Department of Education
  • David Bergman, associate dean for faculty and research, University of Connecticut School of Business 
  • Adam Nemeroff, assistant provost for innovations in learning, teaching and technology, Quinnipiac University

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The Wheelhouse
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano