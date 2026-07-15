AI is already being used in schools. Now, CT lawmakers hope to regulate it.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly making its way into Connecticut’s classrooms.

Connecticut lawmakers recently passed Senate Bill 5 , a sweeping new law that includes investments in computer science education and the creation of a statewide AI Academy .

Supporters say it prepares students for the future, while educators are also grappling with questions about ethics, academic integrity, and AI literacy.

This hour, we learn what Connecticut's new approach to AI could mean for the next generation of learners.

GUESTS:

Sen. James Maroney , Democrat representing Milford, Orange, West Haven, and Woodbridge

, Democrat representing Milford, Orange, West Haven, and Woodbridge Irene Parisi , chief academic officer, Connecticut State Department of Education

chief academic officer, Connecticut State Department of Education David Bergman , associate dean for faculty and research, University of Connecticut School of Business

, associate dean for faculty and research, University of Connecticut School of Business Adam Nemeroff , assistant provost for innovations in learning, teaching and technology, Quinnipiac University



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