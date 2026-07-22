How much ‘Obamacare’ remains in Trump’s America?

Health insurance through the Affordable Care Act still exists nearly two years after candidate Donald Trump said he had “concepts of a plan” to replace it.

But even though many Americans still have access, it doesn’t mean coverage is affordable. New data out of Access Health CT reveals at least 22,000 Connecticut residents lost coverage after failing to make premium payments.

Today on the Wheelhouse, what’s left of the ACA and how is President Trump’s White House approaching health care policy?

Guests:

Julie Appleby , senior correspondent, KFF Health News

, senior correspondent, KFF Health News Katy Golvala , health reporter, CT Mirror

, health reporter, CT Mirror Kathleen Unger Holt , Healthcare Advocate, state of Connecticut



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