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The Wheelhouse

How much ‘Obamacare’ remains in Trump’s America?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published July 22, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: An Obamacare sign is displayed outside an insurance agency on November 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. House Democrats are said to be looking at steps to force a vote on extending the expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits after Republicans did not address the issue as part of a deal to reopen the federal government.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
FILE: An Obamacare sign is displayed outside an insurance agency on November 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. House Democrats are said to be looking at steps to force a vote on extending the expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits after Republicans did not address the issue as part of a deal to reopen the federal government.

Health insurance through the Affordable Care Act still exists nearly two years after candidate Donald Trump said he had “concepts of a plan” to replace it.

But even though many Americans still have access, it doesn’t mean coverage is affordable. New data out of Access Health CT reveals at least 22,000 Connecticut residents lost coverage after failing to make premium payments.

Today on the Wheelhouse, what’s left of the ACA and how is President Trump’s White House approaching health care policy?

Guests:

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The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne