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The Wheelhouse

Unaccompanied and unprotected? CT attorneys critical of resettlement process for young migrants

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published July 29, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Part of a group of 92 unaccompanied Guatemalan migrant minors who were deported from Mexico arrive to their country at the Air Force Base in Guatemala City on February 7, 2023.
Johan Ordonez
/
AFP / Getty Images
FILE: Part of a group of 92 unaccompanied Guatemalan migrant minors who were deported from Mexico arrive to their country at the Air Force Base in Guatemala City on February 7, 2023.

Children as young as 5 are being resettled in Connecticut after being picked up by federal law enforcement at the U.S. border.

Attorneys for these unaccompanied children say they’re being held for too long and in some cases, aren’t released to sponsors at all until legal action is taken.

This hour, we examine the U.S. government’s obligation to unaccompanied children.

And later in the show, we’ll discuss the Aug. 11 primary elections in Connecticut and a new federal law that could help Connecticut officials in their fight against their affordable housing crisis.

Guests:

  • Tess Reagan, managing attorney, Kids In Need of Defense
  • Sabrina Tavi, senior attorney and director, Center for Children’s Advocacy
  • Jacqueline Rabe Thomas, investigative reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media Group’s CT Insider
  • Lisa Hagen, federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror
  • Mark Pazniokas, capitol bureau chief and a co-founder, CT Mirror

Are you already thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey.

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano