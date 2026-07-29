Unaccompanied and unprotected? CT attorneys critical of resettlement process for young migrants

Children as young as 5 are being resettled in Connecticut after being picked up by federal law enforcement at the U.S. border.

Attorneys for these unaccompanied children say they’re being held for too long and in some cases, aren’t released to sponsors at all until legal action is taken.

This hour, we examine the U.S. government’s obligation to unaccompanied children.

And later in the show, we’ll discuss the Aug. 11 primary elections in Connecticut and a new federal law that could help Connecticut officials in their fight against their affordable housing crisis.

Guests:

Tess Reagan , managing attorney, Kids In Need of Defense

, managing attorney, Kids In Need of Defense Sabrina Tavi, senior attorney and director, Center for Children’s Advocacy

senior attorney and director, Center for Children’s Advocacy Jacqueline Rabe Thomas , investigative reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media Group’s CT Insider

, investigative reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media Group’s CT Insider Lisa Hagen , federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror

, federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror Mark Pazniokas, capitol bureau chief and a co-founder, CT Mirror



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