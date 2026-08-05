Democratic Primary 2026: Meet the candidates for CT’s 1st Congressional District

John Larson hasn’t faced a stiff challenge from a member of his own party since he was first elected to represent Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District in 1998.

Larson touts his experience as a 14-term representative, saying his seniority in Congress helps Connecticut. But his challengers say that Larson has been in Washington too long and that it’s time for a fresh perspective.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’ll talk to Larson about his re-election effort. And we’ll meet his challengers, including former Hartford mayor Luke Bronin, who is the endorsed candidate in this race, Connecticut State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest (D-West Hartford), and Hartford attorney Ruth Fortune.

Guests:



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