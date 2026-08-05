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The Wheelhouse

Democratic Primary 2026: Meet the candidates for CT’s 1st Congressional District

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published August 5, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Chloe Wynne, Frankie Graziano
/
Connecticut Public
Candidates for Connecticut's 1st Congressional District (from left) Luke Bronin, Ruth Fortune, Jillian Gilchrest and U.S. Rep. John Larson.

John Larson hasn’t faced a stiff challenge from a member of his own party since he was first elected to represent Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District in 1998.

Larson touts his experience as a 14-term representative, saying his seniority in Congress helps Connecticut. But his challengers say that Larson has been in Washington too long and that it’s time for a fresh perspective.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’ll talk to Larson about his re-election effort. And we’ll meet his challengers, including former Hartford mayor Luke Bronin, who is the endorsed candidate in this race, Connecticut State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest (D-West Hartford), and Hartford attorney Ruth Fortune.

Guests:

Are you thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey.

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano