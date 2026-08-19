To understand why we feel political ‘outrage,’ one author says: Look to our earliest ancestors

The August primaries in Connecticut are over and now it’s time to look ahead to the fall midterm campaign season.

It’s that time of the election cycle when politicians quickly get over the arguments they had with their primary opponents and fellow party members – and pivot to the November general election as they compete against their political adversaries on the other end of the ideological spectrum.

Provided by Author Kurt Gray, author, “Outraged: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics and How to Find Common Ground”.

With all this fussing over our future – and with a lot of division in our national politics – we’re revisiting a conversation with an author who uses anthropology to understand why we engage with politics the way we do.

It turns out that we’re not actually mean. We’re just feeling vulnerable.

Today on The Wheelhouse, social psychologist and author Kurt Gray discusses his book “Outraged: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics and How to Find Common Ground.”

Guests:

Kurt Gray , author, “Outraged: Why We Fight About Morality and Politics and How to Find Common Ground”



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