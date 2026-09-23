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The Wheelhouse

Politicians and civilians alike are down on AI data centers. But they’re going up anyway.

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published September 23, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Louisa, Virginia, Amazon Web Services is building the Northeast Creek Technology Campus, a 374-acre data center in rural Virginia, west of Richmond.
Jim West
/
Universal Images Group / Getty Images
Louisa, Virginia, Amazon Web Services is building the Northeast Creek Technology Campus, a 374-acre data center in rural Virginia, west of Richmond.

Before you toss the latest campaign mailer into the recycling bin, take a look.

You might notice a new buzzy campaign issue splashed across the ad: AI Data Centers.

According to NPR’s analysis of political advertising data, mentions of AI data centers in campaign materials are increasing – up from just a handful in January to 164 in August.

The research shows a bipartisan effort to warn the public about the construction of AI data centers throughout the U.S.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we explore AI data centers and their impact on the environment and the 2026 midterm elections.

Guests:

  • Julia Tilton, energy and climate reporter, The Daily Yonder
  • Grant Blankenship, multimedia editor and reporter, Georgia Public Broadcasting
  • Kenneth Gillingham, professor of environmental and energy economics, Yale School of the Environment
  • Tony Adili, zoning enforcement officer, town of Morris, Connecticut

Are you thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey.

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano