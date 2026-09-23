Politicians and civilians alike are down on AI data centers. But they’re going up anyway.

Before you toss the latest campaign mailer into the recycling bin, take a look.

You might notice a new buzzy campaign issue splashed across the ad: AI Data Centers.

According to NPR’s analysis of political advertising data, mentions of AI data centers in campaign materials are increasing – up from just a handful in January to 164 in August.

The research shows a bipartisan effort to warn the public about the construction of AI data centers throughout the U.S.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we explore AI data centers and their impact on the environment and the 2026 midterm elections.

Guests:

Julia Tilton , energy and climate reporter, The Daily Yonder

, energy and climate reporter, The Daily Yonder Grant Blankenship , multimedia editor and reporter, Georgia Public Broadcasting

, multimedia editor and reporter, Georgia Public Broadcasting Kenneth Gillingham , professor of environmental and energy economics, Yale School of the Environment

, professor of environmental and energy economics, Yale School of the Environment Tony Adili , zoning enforcement officer, town of Morris, Connecticut

Are you thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey .

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