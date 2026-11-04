Voting has closed in the midterm elections. What do we know about how CT voted?

It’s the morning after the 2026 midterm elections. And now, it’s time to examine the results.

The office of the Connecticut Secretary of State anticipated votes from more than a million state residents.

Today on The Wheelhouse, how did the votes shake out? Who … and maybe WHAT … did the people vote for?

Guests:

Lisa Hagen , federal policy reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public

, federal policy reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public MaryAnne Borelli , professor of government and international relations, Connecticut College

, professor of government and international relations, Connecticut College Jonathan Wharton , professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University



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