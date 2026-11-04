© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Voting has closed in the midterm elections. What do we know about how CT voted?

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published November 4, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST

It’s the morning after the 2026 midterm elections. And now, it’s time to examine the results.

The office of the Connecticut Secretary of State anticipated votes from more than a million state residents.

Today on The Wheelhouse, how did the votes shake out? Who … and maybe WHAT … did the people vote for?

Guests:

  • Lisa Hagen, federal policy reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public
  • MaryAnne Borelli, professor of government and international relations, Connecticut College
  • Jonathan Wharton, professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Talei Ricketson
Talei Ricketson is a temporary producer for The Wheelhouse. She was a Talk Show Production Intern for fall 2025. Reach her at tricketson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Talei Ricketson