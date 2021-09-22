© 2021 Connecticut Public

Efforts Underway In Connecticut To Help Afghans Fleeing The Taliban

Published September 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
Pictures of the Week in the Middle East Photo Gallery
Shekib Rahmani/AP
/
AP
U.S. soldiers stand guard along the perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. military and officials focus was on Kabul's airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to U.S. military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)

This hour, Connecticut residents with different views of the world are coming together to help Afghans flee the Taliban, and to help people targeted by the Taliban start new lives in the Nutmeg state.

And and update from Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project on their recent investigative reporting on education.

Guests:

  • Deidre Gifford -- Department of Social Services Commissioner
  • Alex Plitsas -- Iraq veteran, defense civilian intelligence officer in Afghanistan, a spokesperson with the organization Digital Dunkirk, and Fairfield Republican Town Committee Chairman
  • Thomas Burke -- Afghanistan veteran, pastor at the Norfield Congregational Church in Weston, he has worked with the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants, or CIRI
  • Jacqueline Rabe Thomas -- Connecticut Public Accountability Project investigative reporter

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer