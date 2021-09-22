Efforts Underway In Connecticut To Help Afghans Fleeing The Taliban

This hour, Connecticut residents with different views of the world are coming together to help Afghans flee the Taliban, and to help people targeted by the Taliban start new lives in the Nutmeg state.

And and update from Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project on their recent investigative reporting on education.

Guests:

Deidre Gifford -- Department of Social Services Commissioner



Alex Plitsas -- Iraq veteran, defense civilian intelligence officer in Afghanistan, a spokesperson with the organization Digital Dunkirk, and Fairfield Republican Town Committee Chairman



Thomas Burke -- Afghanistan veteran, pastor at the Norfield Congregational Church in Weston, he has worked with the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants, or CIRI



Jacqueline Rabe Thomas -- Connecticut Public Accountability Project investigative reporter

