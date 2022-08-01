The science, treatment gaps, and myths of menopause

Half of the world’s population is made up of women. And by 2025, the number of postmenopausal women is expected to rise to 1 billion, according to the North American Menopause Society .

Despite the $600 billion global market , menopause is still a taboo topic.

But new scientific research on menopause on the heels of previous studies show how and where we must invest in women’s health.

This hour on Where We Live, we learn more, and we talk to a “menopause doula” about treatment, gaps in care and myths. We also examine findings from new studies on the impact of trauma , disparities , and workplace policies on women’s bodies in midlife.

Find a North American Menopause Society-certified OBGYN, NP, or other practitioners here .

My Menoplan is a resource created by doctors and university-based menopause scientists who have worked together for over 25 years. This tool, funded by the National Institutes of Health, was designed so that women have a place to go to get accurate, up-to-date, science-based, unbiased, and personalized information about what treatments work and what treatments don’t work.

And, for a good laugh, head to The Palace Theater in Stamford for Menopause, The Musical, April 8 .

GUESTS:



Nathalie Bonafe: Menopause doula. Founder, Cafe Menopause Connecticut. Practitioner accredited by the North American Menopause Society

Menopause doula. Founder, Cafe Menopause Connecticut. Practitioner accredited by the North American Menopause Society Dr. Melissa Pearlstone: North American Menopause Society-accredited OBGYN, Westwood Women's Health, Waterbury

North American Menopause Society-accredited OBGYN, Westwood Women's Health, Waterbury Debbie Dickinson: Founder and CEO, Thermaband Inc., incubated at Yale and currently in the Harvard iLab and Harvard Alumni Accelerator program

For more on menopause, listen to Where We Live's show A Frank Discussion About Menopause With Dr. Jen Gunter. Dr. Jen Gunter is an OB/GYN, women’s health advocate, and New York Times columnist. She’s also the author of The Menopause Manifesto. The conversation with Dr. Gunter was broadcast in July 2021.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired March 30, 2022.