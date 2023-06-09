© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Forever young: The rise of the 'kidults'

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published June 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT
A Utah gun company has removed a Lego-themed pistol kit from the market after facing an intense public backlash.
Tali Blankfeld
/
Getty Images
The LEGO Group's U.S. headquarters is in Enfield, Conn.

Toys are occasionally marketed to "children of all ages." In recent years, market research has shown the number of toy-buyers over 12 years old is growing.

The demographic, sometimes called "kidults," now comprises a quarter of the annual toy retail market, and an impressive 60% of the market’s growth in the last year, according to market research company NPD Group.

Dr. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, a professor of psychology at Temple University, discusses why familiar toys might appeal to us today, and the links between how we played as children and how we socialize now.

Plus, one California-based slime-maker is raking in millions from children and adults alike. There's even one slime product called "Clay-Doh."

What toy from your childhood still sparks joy? Connecticut Public staffers and listeners respond.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired March 3, 2023.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
