PBS Chef Lidia Bastianich shares her American story, plus tips for holiday cooking

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine ShenRobyn Doyon-Aitken
Published November 21, 2024 at 9:06 AM EST
PBS Chef Lidia Bastianich shares her American story, plus tips for holiday cooking.
Armando Rafael
PBS Chef Lidia Bastianich shares her American story, plus tips for holiday cooking.

Thanksgiving is a week away…you ready? Maybe you're brushing up on those cooking skills for a Friendsgiving this weekend.

If the holiday is just one big excuse to gather friends and family around a table, we have a treat for you. Lidia Bastianich, the award-winning chef and host of “Lidia’s Kitchen” on PBS is our guest.

Lidia talks about her journey to becoming an American, and her latest book - which is all about family recipes. She also shares tips for cooking a turkey and all the fixins’.

We invite listeners to share their family food traditions with us on our social platforms and on air: 888-720-WNPR.

GUEST:

RECIPES BY LIDIA BASTIANICH:
Apple Cranberry Crumble
Beer Braised Short Ribs
Mezzi Rigatoni with Raw Tomato Sauce

Plus, find even more recipes from Lidia's PBS shows on our dedicated food page.

