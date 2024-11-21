PBS Chef Lidia Bastianich shares her American story, plus tips for holiday cooking
Thanksgiving is a week away…you ready? Maybe you're brushing up on those cooking skills for a Friendsgiving this weekend.
If the holiday is just one big excuse to gather friends and family around a table, we have a treat for you. Lidia Bastianich, the award-winning chef and host of “Lidia’s Kitchen” on PBS is our guest.
Lidia talks about her journey to becoming an American, and her latest book - which is all about family recipes. She also shares tips for cooking a turkey and all the fixins’.
We invite listeners to share their family food traditions with us on our social platforms and on air: 888-720-WNPR.
GUEST:
- Lidia Bastianich: Host of Lidia’s Kitchen on PBS for more than 25 years, she’s the author of a memoir, My American Dream, and many cookbooks. Her latest is Lidia's From Our Family Table to Yours, which she wrote with her daughter, Tanya Bastianich Manuali.
RECIPES BY LIDIA BASTIANICH:
Apple Cranberry Crumble
Beer Braised Short Ribs
Mezzi Rigatoni with Raw Tomato Sauce
Plus, find even more recipes from Lidia's PBS shows on our dedicated food page.
