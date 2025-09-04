Exploring our favorite books for children and young adults
Fewer adults in the U.S. are reading for pleasure. So what does that mean for early readers? Establishing reading routines like story time can be important for brain development and lifelong literacy skills.
Today, it’s our fall reading show, and we’re dedicating the hour to young adult and children’s books. Our panel will share their favorites.
If you have a young reader at home, we want to hear from you! What does story time look like in your household?
GUESTS:
- Kym Powe: Children and Young adult Consultant for the Connecticut State Library
- Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason: Author of Grandmother Moon and 2024 Gilder Lehrman Institute Teacher of the Year
- Winsome Bingham: Children’s book author and Army Veteran
