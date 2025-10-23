From techno-horror, to classic ghost stories: Here's how horror fiction has evolved

When you think of horror fiction what comes to mind for you? Maybe the classics like "Frankenstein," "Dracula," or "The Shining?"

Like many genres, horror has evolved with the times to encompass all things terrifying.

The spooky season is in full swing and we have a great line up of horror fiction to keep you entertained and spooked all season long. Today, we talk about our favorites.

GUESTS:



Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.