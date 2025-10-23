© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

From techno-horror, to classic ghost stories: Here's how horror fiction has evolved

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Dina Belenko
/
Getty Images

When you think of horror fiction what comes to mind for you? Maybe the classics like "Frankenstein," "Dracula," or "The Shining?"

Like many genres, horror has evolved with the times to encompass all things terrifying.

The spooky season is in full swing and we have a great line up of horror fiction to keep you entertained and spooked all season long. Today, we talk about our favorites.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Where We Live Where We Read
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Related Content