Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Is car stress driving you crazy? We got you covered

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
FILE: Highway traffic building on I84 on the eastern edge of Hartford.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Highway traffic building on I84 on the eastern edge of Hartford.

When it comes to getting behind the wheel, there’s a lot to be stressed about, and we're not just talking about bad drivers.

The average cost of a new car today is about $50,000. Car insurance rates have risen 55% since February 2020. Car maintenance costs are also on the rise.

Today, we talk about what you should know if you’re in the market for a new vehicle.

Later, we hear from the Connecticut Mirror. They recently completed an in-depth investigation into vehicle-selling practices at Connecticut towing companies.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
