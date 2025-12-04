Is car stress driving you crazy? We got you covered

When it comes to getting behind the wheel, there’s a lot to be stressed about, and we're not just talking about bad drivers.

The average cost of a new car today is about $50,000. Car insurance rates have risen 55% since February 2020. Car maintenance costs are also on the rise.

Today, we talk about what you should know if you’re in the market for a new vehicle.

Later, we hear from the Connecticut Mirror. They recently completed an in-depth investigation into vehicle-selling practices at Connecticut towing companies.

GUESTS:



Dave Altimari: Investigative Reporter at the Connecticut Mirror

Investigative Reporter at the Connecticut Mirror Ginny Monk: Children's Issues and Housing Reporter for the Connecticut Mirror

Children's Issues and Housing Reporter for the Connecticut Mirror Tracy Noble: Spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford

Spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford Camila Domonoske: Car and Energy Correspondent at the NPR Business Desk

