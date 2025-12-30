© 2026 Connecticut Public

Listen back to some of our best conversations with CT authors in 2025

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 30, 2025 at 8:04 AM EST
Author Wally Lamb visiting Connecticut Public during an appearance on “Where we live” talking about his new book "The River is Waiting" in Hartford, Connecticut August 20th 2025.
Author Wally Lamb visiting Connecticut Public during an appearance on “Where we live” talking about his new book "The River is Waiting" in Hartford, Connecticut August 20th 2025.
Joe Amon / Connecticut Public
Ocean Vuong writer, professor and author of "The Emperor of Gladness”.
Ocean Vuong writer, professor and author of "The Emperor of Gladness”.
John D., Catherine T. / MacArthur Foundation

Here at Where We Live, this was a big year for books. Not only did we get the chance to speak with some terrific authors, we also launched our "Where We Read" newsletter, a destination for die-hard book lovers and the literary curious alike.

Today, we are going to listen back to a few of our favorite author conversations from 2025. We hear from Connecticut natives Ocean Vuong and Wally Lamb.

Listeners can listen back to our full conversations below:

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

