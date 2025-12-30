Listen back to some of our best conversations with CT authors in 2025
Here at Where We Live, this was a big year for books. Not only did we get the chance to speak with some terrific authors, we also launched our "Where We Read" newsletter, a destination for die-hard book lovers and the literary curious alike.
Today, we are going to listen back to a few of our favorite author conversations from 2025. We hear from Connecticut natives Ocean Vuong and Wally Lamb.
Listeners can listen back to our full conversations below:
- Wally Lamb's new book, 'The River Is Waiting,' explores prison injustice and forgiveness
- Connecticut native Ocean Vuong has a deep love for Hartford
GUESTS:
- Ocean Vuong: writer, professor and author of "The Emperor of Gladness"
- Wally Lamb: author of "The River Is Waiting." He is also the author of "She’s Come Undone" and "I Know This Much Is True."
