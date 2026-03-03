© 2026 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

As CT reacts to unfolding situation in Iran, what's the importance of community in times of crisis?

By Isaac Moss,
Catherine Shen
Published March 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Plumes of smoke rise following reported explosions in Tehran on March 2, 2026, after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28 that killed Iran's supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting retaliatory strikes on Israel and across the Gulf.
MAHSA
/
AFP / Getty Images
Plumes of smoke rise following reported explosions in Tehran on March 2, 2026, after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28 that killed Iran's supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting retaliatory strikes on Israel and across the Gulf.

In an age of increased isolation and loneliness, what does it mean to be a good neighbor, and build community?

Today, we hear from groups across Connecticut working to organize, support their neighborhoods and inspire change.

We’ll also get local reactions to the unfolding situation in Iran and the Middle East.

Guests:

  • Farhan Memon: Chairman, CAIR Connecticut, the state chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations
  • Provash Budden: Deputy Senior Vice President of Emergency Programs, Americares
  • Ra Carter: Founding member of Mutual Aid Hartford
  • Jim Chapdelaine: Founder of Indivisible CT
Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
