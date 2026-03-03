As CT reacts to unfolding situation in Iran, what's the importance of community in times of crisis?
In an age of increased isolation and loneliness, what does it mean to be a good neighbor, and build community?
Today, we hear from groups across Connecticut working to organize, support their neighborhoods and inspire change.
We’ll also get local reactions to the unfolding situation in Iran and the Middle East.
Guests:
- Farhan Memon: Chairman, CAIR Connecticut, the state chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations
- Provash Budden: Deputy Senior Vice President of Emergency Programs, Americares
- Ra Carter: Founding member of Mutual Aid Hartford
- Jim Chapdelaine: Founder of Indivisible CT