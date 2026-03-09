CT farms are bringing some unique crops to the table

Believe it or not, spring is just around the corner. But it’s been a rough winter for those growing crops and raising livestock.

Today, we hear how this winter season has impacted Connecticut agriculture and farms.

More Connecticut farmers are working to bring new products to market and maybe inspire your tastebuds along the way. We hear from one farm doing just that.

GUESTS:



Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt: Connecticut Department of Agriculture

Mackenzie White: Diversified Livestock Extension Field Based Specialist at the UConn Extension College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources

Spencer Lord: Owner of Oracle Mushrooms in Kent, Connecticut

Matt Went: president of the New Connecticut Farmer Alliance

