Where We Live

CT farms are bringing some unique crops to the table

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Oracle Mushrooms Co. display at a local farmers market.
Spencer Lord
/
Oracle Mushrooms Co
Oracle Mushrooms Co. display at a local farmers market.

Believe it or not, spring is just around the corner. But it’s been a rough winter for those growing crops and raising livestock.

Today, we hear how this winter season has impacted Connecticut agriculture and farms.

More Connecticut farmers are working to bring new products to market and maybe inspire your tastebuds along the way. We hear from one farm doing just that.

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen