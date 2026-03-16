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Where We Live

CT diaspora responds to crisis in Lebanon

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
First aid responders evacuated the wounded from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in the town of Mieh Mieh, some five kilometers east of the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on March 13, 2026. Israel continued striking Beirut early March 13, as it threatened to expand operations and seize territory in Lebanon if the militant group Hezbollah did not stop its attacks.
MAHHMOUD ZAYYAT
/
AFP / Getty Images
First aid responders evacuated the wounded from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in the town of Mieh Mieh, some five kilometers east of the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on March 13, 2026. Israel continued striking Beirut early March 13, as it threatened to expand operations and seize territory in Lebanon if the militant group Hezbollah did not stop its attacks.

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have displaced 800,000 people, and killed nearly 700 people.

Connecticut is home to nearly 10,000 Lebanese Americans. Today we hear from members of the state's Lebanese diaspora.

We’ll also hear from one global humanitarian aid organization working on the ground in Lebanon to provide support.

GUESTS:

  • Arson Fahim: musician, pianist, composer and conductor
  • Kelly Razzouk: Vice President of Policy & Advocacy at the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid organization
  • Bilal Tajildeen: Former member of the Waterbury board of Alderman

"Where We Live" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen