CT diaspora responds to crisis in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have displaced 800,000 people, and killed nearly 700 people.

Connecticut is home to nearly 10,000 Lebanese Americans. Today we hear from members of the state's Lebanese diaspora.

We’ll also hear from one global humanitarian aid organization working on the ground in Lebanon to provide support.

GUESTS:



Arson Fahim: musician, pianist, composer and conductor

musician, pianist, composer and conductor Kelly Razzouk: Vice President of Policy & Advocacy at the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid organization

Vice President of Policy & Advocacy at the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid organization Bilal Tajildeen: Former member of the Waterbury board of Alderman

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