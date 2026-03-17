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Where We Live

How are social media algorithms impacting CT teens in 2026?

By Isaac Moss,
Catherine Shen
Published March 17, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Teens, Social Media and Algorithms
Westend61
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Teens, Social Media and Algorithms

Seven-in-ten high school teachers say that cell phone distraction in school is a major problem, and one third of teens say that they use at least one social media site “almost constantly,” according to the Pew Research Center.

But how are teens actually consuming social media? And what kind of citizens of the internet are they becoming?

We’ll hear about a new study exploring how teens are interacting with their personal algorithms and speak with a Connecticut lawmaker about what policymakers can do to help.

Guests:

  • Rachel Besharat Mann: Associate Professor of the Practice in Education Studies at Wesleyan University
  • Gary Turco: State Representative for Connecticut's 27th District

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Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen