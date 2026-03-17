How are social media algorithms impacting CT teens in 2026?

Seven-in-ten high school teachers say that cell phone distraction in school is a major problem, and one third of teens say that they use at least one social media site “almost constantly,” according to the Pew Research Center.

But how are teens actually consuming social media? And what kind of citizens of the internet are they becoming?

We’ll hear about a new study exploring how teens are interacting with their personal algorithms and speak with a Connecticut lawmaker about what policymakers can do to help.

Guests:



Rachel Besharat Mann : Associate Professor of the Practice in Education Studies at Wesleyan University

Associate Professor of the Practice in Education Studies at Wesleyan University Gary Turco: State Representative for Connecticut's 27th District

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