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Where We Live

Shawna the Mom on TikTok, motherhood and the appeal of authenticity

By Tess Terrible,
Patrick Skahill
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Shawna Lander from "Shawna the Mom.”
Apple Photos Clean Up
Shawna Lander from "Shawna the Mom.”

Shawna Lander is the actress behind “Shawna the Mom,” a series of one-woman skits on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

She's amassed millions of followers online, through clips are that are fictional, but touch on real world themes of motherhood and the ups-and-downs of family life.

"I was really hungry for any sort of media that would reflect back to me what it was I was going through, and I couldn't find it," Lander said.

The one-woman show has catapulted Lander to online celebrity, but Lander emphasizes she's not Shawna the Mom. Instead, she said, she's “every mom.”

She joins us to talk about her series. We’ll ask how she built a cast of characters, how she explores the ups and downs of motherhood and how she navigates complicated family relationships.

"Where We Live" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is the assistant director of news and talk shows at Connecticut Public. He was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show and a science and environment reporter for more than eight years.
See stories by Patrick Skahill