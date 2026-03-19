Shawna the Mom on TikTok, motherhood and the appeal of authenticity

Shawna Lander is the actress behind “Shawna the Mom,” a series of one-woman skits on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

She's amassed millions of followers online, through clips are that are fictional, but touch on real world themes of motherhood and the ups-and-downs of family life.

"I was really hungry for any sort of media that would reflect back to me what it was I was going through, and I couldn't find it," Lander said.

The one-woman show has catapulted Lander to online celebrity, but Lander emphasizes she's not Shawna the Mom. Instead, she said, she's “every mom.”

She joins us to talk about her series. We’ll ask how she built a cast of characters, how she explores the ups and downs of motherhood and how she navigates complicated family relationships.

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