Spring gardening tips from perpetual gardens to pollinator lawns

Spring has sprung! And with it comes plant sales, fresh flowers and a whole lot of weeds.

But what goes into starting a garden? And how do you create sustainable, productive and beautiful landscapes? Today, we’ll be feeling the buzz as we answer all your gardening questions.

Later, we’ll hear all about how you can create a way station for travelling pollinators in your backyard!

Guests:



Charlie Nardozzi : horticulturist and "All Things Gardening" host on Vermont Public Radio

horticulturist and "All Things Gardening" host on Vermont Public Radio Tom Christopher : horticulturist and "Growing Greener" host on WESU

horticulturist and "Growing Greener" host on WESU Donna Merrill: President of Pollinator Pathway

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