© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Spring gardening tips from perpetual gardens to pollinator lawns

By Isaac Moss,
Catherine Shen
Published April 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Bumblebee on lavender plant.
Morana Franov/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Bumblebee on lavender plant.

Spring has sprung! And with it comes plant sales, fresh flowers and a whole lot of weeds.

But what goes into starting a garden? And how do you create sustainable, productive and beautiful landscapes? Today, we’ll be feeling the buzz as we answer all your gardening questions.

Later, we’ll hear all about how you can create a way station for travelling pollinators in your backyard!

Guests:

"Where We Live" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen