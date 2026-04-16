Having a "good death" is possible; we learn what this means

Death is not something that a lot of us like to think about. But making plans about end-of-life doesn’t need to be scary. Our experts today say it could be empowering.

Today, we hear from the Connecticut Death Collective, and hear new approaches to end-of-life care, and memorialization.

Later this month, the Connecticut Death Collective, in partnership with the Mattatuck Museum and the Riverside Cemetery, will host the first ever CT Death and Dying Symposium. We hear more.

Guests:



Sarah Sparen : registered nurse offering death education and guidance in Waterford area

registered nurse offering death education and guidance in Waterford area Chris Grosso: writer, speaker, musician, and the author of four books, including "Indie Spiritualist" and "Necessary Death." He also hosts The Indie Spiritualist Podcast

writer, speaker, musician, and the author of four books, including "Indie Spiritualist" and "Necessary Death." He also hosts The Indie Spiritualist Podcast Becca Allen: a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in end-of-life planning and end of life doula

a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in end-of-life planning and end of life doula Cheryl Guertin: vice president sexton of Riverside Cemetery