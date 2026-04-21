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Where We Live

E-books and what it means to own something in 2026

By Isaac Moss,
Catherine Shen
Published April 21, 2026 at 7:59 AM EDT
FILE: Close up of an E-Reader and book with reading glasses.
Carolyn Hebbard
/
Getty Images
FILE: E-Reader and book with reading glasses.

We live in an age of convenience. From one device, millions of books can be accessed and stored. E-readers have become so ubiquitous that even if you don't personally own one, you probably know someone who does.

But, have you ever stopped to think about how we get our e-books? And once you do get it, do you actually own it?

Today, we will be digging through these questions as we explore e-books and the technology that supports them.

Guests:

  • Deborah Schander: Connecticut State Librarian
  • Nicholas Engert: Public librarian of over 20 years
  • Lon Seidman: Connecticut resident and tech reporter at Lon.TV

Connecticut Public's Megan Rodriguez-Hawkins contributed to this show.

"Where We Live" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Isaac Moss
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen