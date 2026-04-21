E-books and what it means to own something in 2026

We live in an age of convenience. From one device, millions of books can be accessed and stored. E-readers have become so ubiquitous that even if you don't personally own one, you probably know someone who does.

But, have you ever stopped to think about how we get our e-books? And once you do get it, do you actually own it?

Today, we will be digging through these questions as we explore e-books and the technology that supports them.

Guests:



Deborah Schander: Connecticut State Librarian

Connecticut State Librarian Nicholas Engert: Public librarian of over 20 years

Public librarian of over 20 years Lon Seidman: Connecticut resident and tech reporter at Lon.TV

Connecticut Public's Megan Rodriguez-Hawkins contributed to this show.

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