Navigating the throes of postpartum depression

The postpartum period can be one of the most vulnerable and challenging times in a parent’s life.

It's also one of the least talked about. That's despite mental health disorders being the leading complication of childbirth in the United States of America, affecting 1 in 5 women.

The postpartum period can bring depression, anxiety and a host of other mental health challenges. And too often, parents are left wondering what’s normal and where to turn for help.

This hour, we explore postpartum mental health and what support is available in Connecticut.

We’re joined by a doctor from St. Mary's Hospital, where a new unit, designed specifically for pregnant and postpartum patients, recently opened. We also hear from Postpartum Support International’s Connecticut chapter about why this period is so high-risk and how they’re working to connect families with care.

And later, we’ll hear one mother’s story of navigating postpartum depression, and how she’s processed that experience through a new collection of poetry.

Guests:

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