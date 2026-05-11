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Where We Live

Navigating the throes of postpartum depression

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published May 11, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: An unrecognisable mature woman sits on the bed facing out to the window as she cuddles her baby daughter
Justin Paget
/
Getty Images

The postpartum period can be one of the most vulnerable and challenging times in a parent’s life.

It's also one of the least talked about. That's despite mental health disorders being the leading complication of childbirth in the United States of America, affecting 1 in 5 women.

The postpartum period can bring depression, anxiety and a host of other mental health challenges. And too often, parents are left wondering what’s normal and where to turn for help.

This hour, we explore postpartum mental health and what support is available in Connecticut.

We’re joined by a doctor from St. Mary's Hospital, where a new unit, designed specifically for pregnant and postpartum patients, recently opened. We also hear from Postpartum Support International’s Connecticut chapter about why this period is so high-risk and how they’re working to connect families with care.

And later, we’ll hear one mother’s story of navigating postpartum depression, and how she’s processed that experience through a new collection of poetry.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen