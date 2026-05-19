Can CT light the way on protecting our night skies?

For migratory birds, nighttime light can be deadly. Artificial light draws birds off course, increasing the risk of exhaustion, window collisions and predation.

Experts say the problem is growing as Connecticut skies become brighter.

This hour, we explore how light pollution impacts birds, river ecosystems, insects and even human health.

Plus, an amateur astronomer shares why protecting dark skies matters not just for science, but for our connection to the natural world.

Guests:

Craig Repasz, director of Lights Out Connecticut

Misha SemeLev, associate university architect for sustainability, Yale University

Alan Sheiness, board of directors treasurer, Lyme Land Trust

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