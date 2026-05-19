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Where We Live

Can CT light the way on protecting our night skies?

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published May 19, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: A person's silhouette is seen against a background of millions of stars, contemplating the vastness of the cosmos.
Daniel Garrido
/
Getty Images

For migratory birds, nighttime light can be deadly. Artificial light draws birds off course, increasing the risk of exhaustion, window collisions and predation.

Experts say the problem is growing as Connecticut skies become brighter.

This hour, we explore how light pollution impacts birds, river ecosystems, insects and even human health.

Plus, an amateur astronomer shares why protecting dark skies matters not just for science, but for our connection to the natural world.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen