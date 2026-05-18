Former Hartford police officer charged with manslaughter in shooting of Steven Jones

A former Hartford police officer will face a criminal charge in the fatal shooting of Steven "Stevie" Jones, an incident that sparked outcry in the community and led to the officer's firing.

Connecticut Inspector General Eliot Prescott on Monday announced his office has determined that the former officer, Joseph Magnano, was not justified in using lethal force against Jones, a 55-year-old Black man who family members said was experiencing an acute mental health crisis when officers encountered him holding a knife on Blue Hills Avenue on Feb. 27.

Magnano was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter. He was released on $50,000 bond and is due to appear in Hartford Superior Court on June 5.

Magnano could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a report released Monday, the inspector general concluded that Magnano's actions were not reasonable because among other things, Magnano didn't attempt to de-escalate the situation or use non-lethal force before shooting Jones.

In a statement, Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said the inspector general's decision represents a "critical, independent step" toward ensuring the police department remains trusted in the community.

"My heart remains with the family and loved ones of Steven Jones as they navigate this painful chapter," Arulampalam said. "My administration will continue to cooperate with state investigators, and I respect the judicial process and will continue to support a transparent, thorough path toward accountability for the Jones family and the Hartford community."

Editor’s note: Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.