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Break out the sunscreen, CT could see record-breaking heat this week

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT

It’s not summer yet, but you might want to grab a bottle of sunscreen before you step outside this week. Connecticut could see record-breaking heat with temperatures expected to climb into the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It's times like these, when people aren’t prepared for the heat, that they’re more likely to get sick from it, said Arjun Venkatesh, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Yale School of Medicine.

“Our bodies aren't actually used to it and ready for it,” Venkatesh said.

“The research actually shows that heat-related illness really picks up and peaks when there's a sudden increase in temperature, more so than when you're in the middle of the peak of summer heat. So people need to be particularly thoughtful and careful about it this week,” he said.

Heat-related illnesses include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Each has its own set of symptoms, which can include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, dizziness, vomiting and headache.

If you have to work or exercise outside this week, you might be tempted to wear less clothing. But that could backfire, according to Venkatesh.

“One of the mistakes sometimes people make is that they will minimize the amount of clothes that they're wearing, like a tank top or something like that, without sunscreen, and that really increases their skin exposure and can actually sometimes dehydrate you more because of the exposed skin.”

Instead, he advises wearing light fabrics with good coverage, including wicking clothing like cotton that evaporates sweat more quickly.

Other tips to stay safe in the heat include drinking lots of water, avoiding alcohol, taking regular breaks to cool off inside or in the shade, and always, wearing sunscreen.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public
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Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

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Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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