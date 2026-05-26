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Where We Live

Getting to know host Catherine Shen through music and some (not so) warm, fuzzy memories

By Dylan Reyes,
Catherine Shen
Published May 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Dyland Reyes (left) and Catherine Shen inside the talk-studio control booth at Connecticut Public.
Catherine Shen
/
Connecticut Public
Dylan Reyes (left) and Catherine Shen inside the talk-studio control room at Connecticut Public.

Contrary to popular belief, host Catherine Shen is a human with real human emotions. The fact is, she cares about her feelings!

In this hour, technical producer Dylan Reyes returns for a conversation with Cat on growing up and the music that shaped them.

Music Featured (in order):

Or, find it all in this playlist!

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Dylan Reyes
Dylan is the technical producer for Where We Live, The Wheelhouse, and The Colin McEnroe Show. For any number of reasons, you might hear him on-air, usually when things are going bad. If you have opinions on the music used by a talk show, Dylan can be reached at dreyes@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Dylan Reyes
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen