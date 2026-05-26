Getting to know host Catherine Shen through music and some (not so) warm, fuzzy memories
Contrary to popular belief, host Catherine Shen is a human with real human emotions. The fact is, she cares about her feelings!
In this hour, technical producer Dylan Reyes returns for a conversation with Cat on growing up and the music that shaped them.
Music Featured (in order):
- "Moon Prism Power Make Up!" by Arisawa Takanori
- "Bright Sized Life" by Pat Metheny
- "Fool" by MAYDAY
- "Tayo'y Magsayawan" by VST & Company
- "Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto" composed by Gang Chen (陈钢 Chén Gāng) and Zhanhao He (何占豪 Hé Zhànháo) as performed by Chloe Chua and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra conducted by Rodolfo Barráez
- "无心生大梦 (Unintentional Big Dream)" by 刘宇宁 (Liu Yuning)
- "Moon in One's Cup" by Yu-Peng Chen
- "Dahil Sa Iyo" by Pilita Corrales
- "Linus and Lucy" by the Vince Guaraldi Trio
- "紙上飛行 (Flying on Paper)" by 刘宇宁 (Liu Yuning) & CORSAK
- "Take Me Back (Owakare No Jikan)" by Ginger Root
Or, find it all in this playlist!
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