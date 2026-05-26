Getting to know host Catherine Shen through music and some (not so) warm, fuzzy memories

Contrary to popular belief, host Catherine Shen is a human with real human emotions. The fact is, she cares about her feelings!

In this hour, technical producer Dylan Reyes returns for a conversation with Cat on growing up and the music that shaped them.

Music Featured (in order):



Or, find it all in this playlist!

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.