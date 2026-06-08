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Where We Live

Why mental health conversations matter

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published June 8, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
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A recent study found that the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline may have contributed to a decline in suicide deaths among young people.

This hour, we learn what the research tells us and what questions remain.

We also hear from Connecticut advocates working to connect people with mental health resources and reduce stigma.

Later, two residents share their personal experiences navigating mental health challenges and how speaking openly about those struggles can help others find support.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s free, confidential, and offers support 24 hours a day.

Guests:

  • Anupam B. Jena: Professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School and physician in the Department of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital 
  • Kai Belton:state representative for the 100th district, Middletown
  • Jacquilyn Davis: Director of Learning Workforce Development, Mental Health Connecticut
  • Rob Santos: Comedian and Connecticut resident 
  • Rachael Perillo: Connecticut resident 

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen