Why mental health conversations matter

A recent study found that the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline may have contributed to a decline in suicide deaths among young people.

This hour, we learn what the research tells us and what questions remain.

We also hear from Connecticut advocates working to connect people with mental health resources and reduce stigma.

Later, two residents share their personal experiences navigating mental health challenges and how speaking openly about those struggles can help others find support.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline . It’s free, confidential, and offers support 24 hours a day.

Guests:

Anupam B. Jena : Professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School and physician in the Department of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital

Professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School and physician in the Department of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital Kai Belton : state representative for the 100th district, Middletown

state representative for the 100th district, Middletown Jacquilyn Davis: Director of Learning Workforce Development, Mental Health Connecticut

Director of Learning Workforce Development, Rob Santos : Comedian and Connecticut resident

Comedian and Connecticut resident Rachael Perillo: Connecticut resident

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