In a digital world, what makes a toy worth picking up?

What was your favorite toy growing up? Maybe it was a truck, a dollhouse, a set of blocks, or something you dragged everywhere until it practically fell apart.

This hour, we explore what makes a great toy, hear what researchers learned after studying children's play for a decade, and explore the latest trends shaping the toy industry.

Plus, we meet a Connecticut entrepreneur building eco-friendly toys for a new generation of kids.

Guests:



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