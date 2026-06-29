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Where We Live

In a digital world, what makes a toy worth picking up?

By Chloe Wynne
Published June 29, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Iconic toys thru the decades on August, 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Bill O'Leary
/
The Washington Post via Getty Images
Iconic toys thru the decades on August, 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.

What was your favorite toy growing up? Maybe it was a truck, a dollhouse, a set of blocks, or something you dragged everywhere until it practically fell apart.

This hour, we explore what makes a great toy, hear what researchers learned after studying children's play for a decade, and explore the latest trends shaping the toy industry.

Plus, we meet a Connecticut entrepreneur building eco-friendly toys for a new generation of kids.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne