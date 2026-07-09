Exploring Connecticut's state parks: Conservation, hiking and Indigenous history
It takes a lot of work to help preserve Connecticut's nearly 140 parks and forests. Today, we learn what that looks like across our state.
We hear from the Connecticut Forest and Park Association, and learn about their efforts to pass down land stewardship to the next generation.
Plus, Connecticut state parks are a treasure trove of Indigenous history. A local author shares their guide on hiking Indigenous lands across the state.
GUESTS:
- Joey Listro: Executive Director of Connecticut Forest and Park Association
- Jay Levy: Author of "Hiking Indigenous Lands of Connecticut and Massachusetts," tribal consultant for the New England Trail and an archaeologist for the Mohegan Tribe
- Mason Trumble: Deputy Commissioner at Connecticut Department of Energy and Environment Protection (CT DEEP)
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