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Where We Live

Exploring Connecticut's state parks: Conservation, hiking and Indigenous history

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
FILE: Forester and researcher, Joseph Barsky of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, surveys oak tree acorn production at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on August 20, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Forester and researcher, Joseph Barsky of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, surveys oak tree acorn production at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden on August 20, 2024.

It takes a lot of work to help preserve Connecticut's nearly 140 parks and forests. Today, we learn what that looks like across our state.

We hear from the Connecticut Forest and Park Association, and learn about their efforts to pass down land stewardship to the next generation.

Plus, Connecticut state parks are a treasure trove of Indigenous history. A local author shares their guide on hiking Indigenous lands across the state.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen