Fibroids, extreme heat, and the health issues we overlook

Up to 80% of women will develop uterine fibroids by age 50, but many people still don’t know what they are or how they can affect daily life.

This hour, we break down the basics of fibroids, from symptoms and diagnosis to the treatment options available.

And later, as summer temperatures rise, we hear from an emergency physician about how extreme heat affects the body and who is most at risk. Plus, we learn practical advice for keeping yourself and your family safe during the hottest days of the year.

Guests:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

