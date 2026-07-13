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Where We Live

Fibroids, extreme heat, and the health issues we overlook

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published July 13, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT

Up to 80% of women will develop uterine fibroids by age 50, but many people still don’t know what they are or how they can affect daily life.

This hour, we break down the basics of fibroids, from symptoms and diagnosis to the treatment options available.

And later, as summer temperatures rise, we hear from an emergency physician about how extreme heat affects the body and who is most at risk. Plus, we learn practical advice for keeping yourself and your family safe during the hottest days of the year.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen