The World Cup: A global game in a divided moment

The World Cup has come to a close, but soccer's impact reaches far beyond this global tournament.

This hour, we explore how the sport has grown from a niche pastime in America to our most popular youth sport – and why it's often called the world's universal language.

From immigrant communities to local professional clubs and the sport's very passionate supporters, we'll look at how soccer creates spaces where people from different cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives come together, even during a politically divisive moment.

Guests:



Brian Bunk : historian at the University of Massachusetts Amherst

: historian at the University of Massachusetts Amherst Shavar Thomas : Lead Coach for CT United FC

: Lead Coach for Lukas Kamrath : Defender for CT United FC

: Defender for Douglas Hernandez : Member of “ Bonanza ,” official, unified, and independent supporters group of Hartford Athletic

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