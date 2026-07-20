© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

The World Cup: A global game in a divided moment

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published July 20, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT

The World Cup has come to a close, but soccer's impact reaches far beyond this global tournament.

This hour, we explore how the sport has grown from a niche pastime in America to our most popular youth sport – and why it's often called the world's universal language.

From immigrant communities to local professional clubs and the sport's very passionate supporters, we'll look at how soccer creates spaces where people from different cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives come together, even during a politically divisive moment.

Guests:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen