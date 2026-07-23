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Where We Live

When immigration enforcement reaches schools: How CT educators are responding

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 23, 2026 at 7:51 AM EDT
FILE: Protesters gather to demand the return of Esdrás, a rising Junior at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, on July 30, 2025. Esdrás was detained by ICE while at work the week before.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Protesters gather to demand the return of Esdrás, a rising Junior at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, on July 30, 2025. Esdrás was detained by ICE while at work the week before.

As educators prepare to support students in the upcoming school year, some are facing a new challenge: how to respond to immigration enforcement.

Early research shows that many students are grappling with fear and anxiety when it comes to the threats of ICE arrests. This has already started to impact school performance and attendance.

Today, we hear what educators are doing to prepare and respond to ICE presence on campus.

Plus, some students of immigrant families face additional educational hurdles as English language learners. We hear how teachers are supporting these students, and their families.

GUESTS:

  • Julie Sugarman: Associate Director for K-12 Education Research at Migration Policy Institute's National Center on Immigrant Integration Policy
  • Luanelly Iglesias: Bilingual teacher at Danbury Public Schools
  • Carolyn Sattin-Bajaj: Professor of Education Policy at in the Department of Education at the Gavert School of Education at the University of California, Santa Barbara

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen