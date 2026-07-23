When immigration enforcement reaches schools: How CT educators are responding

As educators prepare to support students in the upcoming school year, some are facing a new challenge: how to respond to immigration enforcement.

Early research shows that many students are grappling with fear and anxiety when it comes to the threats of ICE arrests. This has already started to impact school performance and attendance.

Today, we hear what educators are doing to prepare and respond to ICE presence on campus.

Plus, some students of immigrant families face additional educational hurdles as English language learners. We hear how teachers are supporting these students, and their families.

GUESTS:



Julie Sugarman: Associate Director for K-12 Education Research at Migration Policy Institute's National Center on Immigrant Integration Policy

Associate Director for K-12 Education Research at Migration Policy Institute's National Center on Immigrant Integration Policy Luanelly Iglesias: Bilingual teacher at Danbury Public Schools

Bilingual teacher at Danbury Public Schools Carolyn Sattin-Bajaj: Professor of Education Policy at in the Department of Education at the Gavert School of Education at the University of California, Santa Barbara