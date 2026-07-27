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Where We Live

CT poet Rohanna Delossantos on migration, motherhood and stories passed down through generations

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published July 27, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT

What do we inherit from the places our parents left behind?

Connecticut poet Rohanna Ssanyu Delossantos discusses her new chapbook, “The Marabou Who Crossed the Sea,” a collection inspired by her family's roots in Uganda and her own experience growing up between cultures.

We explore how poetry can serve as a vehicle to unpack family history, navigate questions of identity, and carry memories across generations.

Rohanna will be at the Pardee-Morris Museum in New Haven on August 9 for an afternoon of art and storytelling.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen