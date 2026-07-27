CT poet Rohanna Delossantos on migration, motherhood and stories passed down through generations
What do we inherit from the places our parents left behind?
Connecticut poet Rohanna Ssanyu Delossantos discusses her new chapbook, “The Marabou Who Crossed the Sea,” a collection inspired by her family's roots in Uganda and her own experience growing up between cultures.
We explore how poetry can serve as a vehicle to unpack family history, navigate questions of identity, and carry memories across generations.
Rohanna will be at the Pardee-Morris Museum in New Haven on August 9 for an afternoon of art and storytelling.
Guests:
- Rohanna Ssanyu Delossantos: New Haven-based poet, author of “The Marabou Who Crossed the Sea”
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