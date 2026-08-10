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Where We Live

The scoop on Connecticut’s best ice cream

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published August 10, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
A flight of scoops including Coffee Chip, Matcha Latte, Watermelon Thai Basil, and Praline at Via Lactea, a San Juan-based vegan ice cream shop that opened its first off-island location in New Haven, Connecticut on June 26, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A flight of scoops including Coffee Chip, Matcha Latte, Watermelon Thai Basil, and Praline at Via Lactea, a San Juan-based vegan ice cream shop that opened its first off-island location in New Haven, Connecticut on June 26, 2025.

Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty of time for ice cream.

We go behind the scenes to learn how one of Connecticut's most beloved frozen treats is made, revisit the nostalgia of the neighborhood ice cream truck, and hear from local experts about what makes a truly great scoop.

We'll also explore creative flavors – including vegan options – and get recommendations for some of the best ice cream destinations around the state.

Whether you're loyal to vanilla or always chasing the next unique flavor, this episode is for you.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen