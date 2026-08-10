The scoop on Connecticut’s best ice cream

Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty of time for ice cream.

We go behind the scenes to learn how one of Connecticut's most beloved frozen treats is made, revisit the nostalgia of the neighborhood ice cream truck, and hear from local experts about what makes a truly great scoop.

We'll also explore creative flavors – including vegan options – and get recommendations for some of the best ice cream destinations around the state.

Whether you're loyal to vanilla or always chasing the next unique flavor, this episode is for you.

Guests:

Chris Casiello: plant Manager of Arethusa Farm Dairy in Litchfield

plant Manager of Reinaldo Sánchez: co-owner and chief operations officer of Vía Láctea

co-owner and chief operations officer of Lorivie Alicea: co-owner of Vía Láctea

co-owner of Craig Behun: teacher and owner of the CT Ice Cream Tour food truck

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