Here's a look at CT's fairs and festivals in 2026
We're in the middle of summer, but Connecticut's fair and festival season is just around the corner.
Connecticut Public has your list of upcoming seasonal celebrations — in chronological order. If we missed an event, send us details at news@ctpublic.org.
The Connecticut Renaissance Faire
Lebanon Country Fairgrounds
122 Mack Road, Lebanon, CT 06249
Aug. 29 – Oct. 25 (Saturdays and Sundays, plus Labor Day and Oct. 12)
Tickets: $18 - $10
The festival includes themed events such as knighting ceremonies, circus performances and full-contact jousting. There will be dozens of live shows every day across 13 stages, more than 200 vendors and nine themed weekends.
Woodstock Fair
281 Route 169, South Woodstock, CT 06267
Sept. 3-7
Tickets: $11.80-$16.95
The 165th Woodstock Fair will feature livestock and agricultural shows, a karaoke contest and cornhole tournaments. Country music star and actor Trace Adkins will perform on the main stage on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Haddam Neck Fair
26 Quarry Hill, Haddam Neck, CT 06424
(Use the 06424 ZIP code; using Haddam’s ZIP code will take you to a different location, organizers say.)
Sept. 4-7
Tickets: $12-$15 ($35 weekend pass)
A true New England community fair with exhibits and displays, livestock, truck pulls and children's contests — including a parotic baby show. Jam band Max Creek headlines the live entertainment on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Lyman Orchards Corn Maze
32 Reeds Gap Rd., Middlefield, CT 06455
Aug. 30-Nov. 2
$12 ages 13+, $7 for ages 4-12
The theme of this year's maze has not been announced, but expect a roughly four-acre display with about a mile of pathway. Plan 30-40 minutes to make it through the maze.
Goshen Fair
116 Old Middle St., Goshen, CT 06756
Sept. 5-7
Tickets: $5 - $10
A frozen T-shirt competition, truck pull and hay bale toss Sept. 5 and skillet throw contest and antique tractor pull on Sept. 6 are among the events at this agricultural fair in Litchfield County.
Norwalk Oyster Festival
42 Seaview Ave., Norwalk, CT 06855
Sept. 11-13
Tickets: $11-$22
Sure, you can still get fair favorites like funnel cake and cotton candy, but the stars of this event are the fresh-caught oysters — and lobster rolls and fried clams.
St. Peter Grace Apple Fest
175 Old Tannery Rd., Monroe, CT 06468
Sept. 12-13
Free
More than 100 vendors setup on the Monroe Green. There will be apple cider, apple crisp and apple-themed crafts. Purchase homemade baked goods and mums.
CT Maritime Heritage Festival
Fort Trumbull State Park and Waterfront Park, New London, CT 06320
Sept. 12-13
Free
The weekend features military and private ships at Fort Trumbull State Park and New London Waterfront Park. Flock Theatre will stage a reenactment of the burning of Benedict Arnold's effigy on Sept. 12. A drone show will end the day at 8 p.m. A Coast Guard helicopter search-and-rescue demonstration is scheduled and the Coast Guard and Navy will compete in a maritime skills competition on Sept. 13 at noon.
Wethersfield Cornfest
Cove Park, 533 Main St., Wethersfield, CT 06109
Sept. 12
Free
The 42nd Annual Cornfest in Wethersfield will feature vendors, including corn from Anderson Farms, cornhole, hula hoops, children's activities and live entertainment at Cove Park.
Olde Mistick Village Garlic Festival
27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic CT, 06355
Sept 19 - 20
Free
The 19th annual Olde Mistick Village Garlic Festival features more than 50 vendors and 16 local bands and performers during a weekend celebrating garlic. Bring some breath mints!
Seymour Pumpkin Festival
62 Spruce St., Seymour, CT, 06483
Sept. 20
Free
The 60th annual Seymour Pumpkin Festival at French Memorial Park features craft and food vendors — including many pumpkin-flavored items — as well as music, entertainment and kids’ activities, including a costume contest. Local elementary students are crowned Pumpkin King and Queen.
Durham Fair
24 Townhouse Rd., Durham, CT 06422
Sept. 24-27
Tickets: $20; free for children under 12 and military
Country artist Tyler Hubbard headlines Sept. 26 during the 106th annual fair that also features monster trucks, special exhibits about America's 250th anniversary and, of course, rides and fair food.
Trumbull Arts Festival
Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611
Sept. 27
Free
Artists, crafters, performers and food trucks will welcome visitors at the Town Hall Green.
Milford Oktoberfest
Fowler Field, 1 Shipyard Lane, Milford, CT 06460
Sept. 25-26
Free
A traditional Oktoberfest celebration with music and beer produced by the Devon Rotary. Organizers say: "Get ready to raise your steins and celebrate!"
Bristol Mum Festival
70 Memorial Blvd., Bristol, CT 06010
Sept. 25-27
Free
A parade and Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant highlight the festival celebrating its 64th year.
Harwinton Fair
150 Locust Rd., Harwinton, CT 06791
Oct. 2–4
Tickets: $10, children 12 and younger are free
Pig races Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 as well as tractor pulls, equestrian shows, poultry judging and a skillet throw are staples of the 169th fair.
Portland Agricultural Fair
1401 Main St., Portland, CT 06480
Oct. 2–4
Tickets: $10-$15, children 12 and younger are free
Dirty ditch mud runs, baking contests, needle and fabric art and a trashion show (featuring garments made of trash.)
Southington Apple Harvest Festival
75 N. Main St., Southington, CT 06489
Oct. 2–4 and Oct. 9–11
Free
Two words: Apple fritters. Festivalgoers line up for the fritters at Zion Lutheran Church's booth. The annual parade is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 2 p.m., with a rain date of Oct. 11.
South Windsor Apple Harvest Festival
John J. Mitchell Fairgrounds, 75 Brookfield St., South Windsor, CT 06074
Oct. 3
Free
Grab a signature apple pie and other homemade baked goods. There will be live music, as well as a bounce house and pony rides and train rides for children. Bring a non-perishable donation for the South Windsor Food Bank.
Riverton Fair
12 Riverton Rd., Riverton, CT 06065
Oct. 9-11
Tickets: $10
The Union Agricultural Society of Barkhamsted, Colebrook and Hartland presents a classic agricultural fair with rides, livestock exhibits, a lumberjack contest, tractor pull and live music.
Bruce Museum’s 45th Annual Outdoor Arts Festival
1 Museum Drive, Greenwich, CT 06830
Oct. 10–11
Tickets: $15, Members and children under 5 are free
The 45th annual outdoor arts festival features various items available for purchase, including painting, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, sculpture and photography. There will also be demonstrations, food and art activities for kids.
Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival
Bethlehem Fairgrounds, 304 Main St. N., Bethlehem, CT 06751
Oct. 10-11
$10 adults; $1 for children under 12
Want to try garlic ice cream? You'll have your chance, plus garlic sliders and deep fried garlic. There will be live music and rides and games for the kids.
Glastonbury Apple Harvest & Music Festival
Riverfront Park, 200 Welles St., Glastonbury, CT 06033
Oct. 16-18
Live bands, local food and family fun at Glastonbury's Riverfront Park.
NECT Great Pumpkin Festival
Main Street, Putnam, CT 06260
Oct. 17
Free
The Northeast Connecticut Great Pumpkin Festival in downtown Putnam features vendors, live music and children's activities.
Danbury Halloween on the Green
CityCenter Green, 1 Ives St., Danbury, CT 06810
Oct. 31
Free
Goodie bags for the first 800 children wearing a costume, photo booth and more activities.