Here's a look at CT's fairs and festivals in 2026

We're in the middle of summer, but Connecticut's fair and festival season is just around the corner.

Connecticut Public has your list of upcoming seasonal celebrations — in chronological order. If we missed an event, send us details at news@ctpublic.org.

The Connecticut Renaissance Faire

Lebanon Country Fairgrounds

122 Mack Road, Lebanon, CT 06249

Aug. 29 – Oct. 25 (Saturdays and Sundays, plus Labor Day and Oct. 12)

Tickets: $18 - $10

The festival includes themed events such as knighting ceremonies, circus performances and full-contact jousting. There will be dozens of live shows every day across 13 stages, more than 200 vendors and nine themed weekends.

Woodstock Fair

281 Route 169, South Woodstock, CT 06267

Sept. 3-7

Tickets: $11.80-$16.95

The 165th Woodstock Fair will feature livestock and agricultural shows, a karaoke contest and cornhole tournaments. Country music star and actor Trace Adkins will perform on the main stage on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Haddam Neck Fair

26 Quarry Hill, Haddam Neck, CT 06424

(Use the 06424 ZIP code; using Haddam’s ZIP code will take you to a different location, organizers say.)

Sept. 4-7

Tickets: $12-$15 ($35 weekend pass)

A true New England community fair with exhibits and displays, livestock, truck pulls and children's contests — including a parotic baby show. Jam band Max Creek headlines the live entertainment on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Lyman Orchards Corn Maze

32 Reeds Gap Rd., Middlefield, CT 06455

Aug. 30-Nov. 2

$12 ages 13+, $7 for ages 4-12

The theme of this year's maze has not been announced, but expect a roughly four-acre display with about a mile of pathway. Plan 30-40 minutes to make it through the maze.

Goshen Fair

116 Old Middle St., Goshen, CT 06756

Sept. 5-7

Tickets: $5 - $10

A frozen T-shirt competition, truck pull and hay bale toss Sept. 5 and skillet throw contest and antique tractor pull on Sept. 6 are among the events at this agricultural fair in Litchfield County.

Norwalk Oyster Festival

42 Seaview Ave., Norwalk, CT 06855

Sept. 11-13

Tickets: $11-$22

Sure, you can still get fair favorites like funnel cake and cotton candy, but the stars of this event are the fresh-caught oysters — and lobster rolls and fried clams.

St. Peter Grace Apple Fest

175 Old Tannery Rd., Monroe, CT 06468

Sept. 12-13

Free

More than 100 vendors setup on the Monroe Green. There will be apple cider, apple crisp and apple-themed crafts. Purchase homemade baked goods and mums.

CT Maritime Heritage Festival

Fort Trumbull State Park and Waterfront Park, New London, CT 06320

Sept. 12-13

Free

The weekend features military and private ships at Fort Trumbull State Park and New London Waterfront Park. Flock Theatre will stage a reenactment of the burning of Benedict Arnold's effigy on Sept. 12. A drone show will end the day at 8 p.m. A Coast Guard helicopter search-and-rescue demonstration is scheduled and the Coast Guard and Navy will compete in a maritime skills competition on Sept. 13 at noon.

Wethersfield Cornfest

Cove Park, 533 Main St., Wethersfield, CT 06109

Sept. 12

Free

The 42nd Annual Cornfest in Wethersfield will feature vendors, including corn from Anderson Farms, cornhole, hula hoops, children's activities and live entertainment at Cove Park.

Olde Mistick Village Garlic Festival

27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic CT, 06355

Sept 19 - 20

Free

The 19th annual Olde Mistick Village Garlic Festival features more than 50 vendors and 16 local bands and performers during a weekend celebrating garlic. Bring some breath mints!

Seymour Pumpkin Festival

62 Spruce St., Seymour, CT, 06483

Sept. 20

Free

The 60th annual Seymour Pumpkin Festival at French Memorial Park features craft and food vendors — including many pumpkin-flavored items — as well as music, entertainment and kids’ activities, including a costume contest. Local elementary students are crowned Pumpkin King and Queen.

Durham Fair

24 Townhouse Rd., Durham, CT 06422

Sept. 24-27

Tickets: $20; free for children under 12 and military

Country artist Tyler Hubbard headlines Sept. 26 during the 106th annual fair that also features monster trucks, special exhibits about America's 250th anniversary and, of course, rides and fair food.

Trumbull Arts Festival

Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611

Sept. 27

Free

Artists, crafters, performers and food trucks will welcome visitors at the Town Hall Green.

Milford Oktoberfest

Fowler Field, 1 Shipyard Lane, Milford, CT 06460

Sept. 25-26

Free

A traditional Oktoberfest celebration with music and beer produced by the Devon Rotary. Organizers say: "Get ready to raise your steins and celebrate!"

Bristol Mum Festival

70 Memorial Blvd., Bristol, CT 06010

Sept. 25-27

Free

A parade and Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant highlight the festival celebrating its 64th year.

Harwinton Fair

150 Locust Rd., Harwinton, CT 06791

Oct. 2–4

Tickets: $10, children 12 and younger are free

Pig races Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 as well as tractor pulls, equestrian shows, poultry judging and a skillet throw are staples of the 169th fair.

Portland Agricultural Fair

1401 Main St., Portland, CT 06480

Oct. 2–4

Tickets: $10-$15, children 12 and younger are free

Dirty ditch mud runs, baking contests, needle and fabric art and a trashion show (featuring garments made of trash.)

Southington Apple Harvest Festival

75 N. Main St., Southington, CT 06489

Oct. 2–4 and Oct. 9–11

Free

Two words: Apple fritters. Festivalgoers line up for the fritters at Zion Lutheran Church's booth. The annual parade is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 2 p.m., with a rain date of Oct. 11.

South Windsor Apple Harvest Festival

John J. Mitchell Fairgrounds, 75 Brookfield St., South Windsor, CT 06074

Oct. 3

Free

Grab a signature apple pie and other homemade baked goods. There will be live music, as well as a bounce house and pony rides and train rides for children. Bring a non-perishable donation for the South Windsor Food Bank.

Riverton Fair

12 Riverton Rd., Riverton, CT 06065

Oct. 9-11

Tickets: $10

The Union Agricultural Society of Barkhamsted, Colebrook and Hartland presents a classic agricultural fair with rides, livestock exhibits, a lumberjack contest, tractor pull and live music.

Bruce Museum’s 45th Annual Outdoor Arts Festival

1 Museum Drive, Greenwich, CT 06830

Oct. 10–11

Tickets: $15, Members and children under 5 are free

The 45th annual outdoor arts festival features various items available for purchase, including painting, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, sculpture and photography. There will also be demonstrations, food and art activities for kids.

Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival

Bethlehem Fairgrounds, 304 Main St. N., Bethlehem, CT 06751

Oct. 10-11

$10 adults; $1 for children under 12

Want to try garlic ice cream? You'll have your chance, plus garlic sliders and deep fried garlic. There will be live music and rides and games for the kids.

Glastonbury Apple Harvest & Music Festival

Riverfront Park, 200 Welles St., Glastonbury, CT 06033

Oct. 16-18

Live bands, local food and family fun at Glastonbury's Riverfront Park.

NECT Great Pumpkin Festival

Main Street, Putnam, CT 06260

Oct. 17

Free

The Northeast Connecticut Great Pumpkin Festival in downtown Putnam features vendors, live music and children's activities.

Danbury Halloween on the Green

CityCenter Green, 1 Ives St., Danbury, CT 06810

Oct. 31

Free

Goodie bags for the first 800 children wearing a costume, photo booth and more activities.

