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Where We Live

What draws these Connecticut adventurers to the sea?

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published August 17, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT

What makes someone willingly leave the safety of shore and head into the unknown?

Connecticut adventurer, Elizabeth Fry, has swum some of the world’s most challenging open-water routes, while Guilford-native, Brec Morgan, spent four and a half years sailing around the globe alone.

This hour, they talk about the fear, solitude and exhilaration of their journeys – and the emotional experience of finally coming home.

Plus, they explore why it’s worth doing things that scare us, and what the ocean has given them in return.

Guests:

  • Elizabeth Fry: marathon open-water swimmer from Westport, Connecticut
  • Brec Morgan: marine artist and sailor from Connecticut who completed a solo, unassisted-style circumnavigation of the globe

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen