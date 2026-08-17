What draws these Connecticut adventurers to the sea?

What makes someone willingly leave the safety of shore and head into the unknown?

Connecticut adventurer, Elizabeth Fry , has swum some of the world’s most challenging open-water routes, while Guilford-native, Brec Morgan , spent four and a half years sailing around the globe alone.

This hour, they talk about the fear, solitude and exhilaration of their journeys – and the emotional experience of finally coming home.

Plus, they explore why it’s worth doing things that scare us, and what the ocean has given them in return.

Guests:

Elizabeth Fry: marathon open-water swimmer from Westport, Connecticut

marathon open-water swimmer from Westport, Connecticut Brec Morgan: marine artist and sailor from Connecticut who completed a solo, unassisted-style circumnavigation of the globe

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