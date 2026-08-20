Author Chris Bohjalian on his writing routines and his latest novel “The Amateur”

Chris Bohjalian is the author of over twenty books, but his latest novel “The Amateur” pulls on his own lived experience working as a golf caddy.

The story follows Mira, an 18-year-old golf prodigy. One afternoon, while practicing at her prestigious country club, she hits a stray ball right into the temple of her classmate’s head, killing him almost instantly.

Where We Live host Catherine Shen recently hosted a conversation with Bohjalian at the Westport Library. We spoke about his new book, his writing routines and "exercising his demons" through writing this highly autobiographical novel.