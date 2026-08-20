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Where We Live

Author Chris Bohjalian on his writing routines and his latest novel “The Amateur”

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Where We Live Host Catherine Shen speaking to Author Chris Bohjalian at the Westport Library August 3, 2026.
KT Kaminski
/
The Westport Library
Where We Live Host Catherine Shen speaking to Author Chris Bohjalian at the Westport Library August 3, 2026.

Chris Bohjalian is the author of over twenty books, but his latest novel “The Amateur” pulls on his own lived experience working as a golf caddy.

The story follows Mira, an 18-year-old golf prodigy. One afternoon, while practicing at her prestigious country club, she hits a stray ball right into the temple of her classmate’s head, killing him almost instantly.

Where We Live host Catherine Shen recently hosted a conversation with Bohjalian at the Westport Library. We spoke about his new book, his writing routines and "exercising his demons" through writing this highly autobiographical novel.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen