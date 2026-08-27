On the road: CT transportation leader on driver safety, highways and more

Over 40% of Connecticut drivers admitted to speeding, at least sometimes. Some say they speed to avoid holding up traffic, while others are simply trying to reach their destination faster. Speeding might be considered the new normal, but it’s still dangerous. Last year, there were over 7,000 speeding-related crashes in the state.

Today, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto joins us to talk about the state of our roads and what we’re seeing on Connecticut roadways.

Labor Day is the busiest travel weekend of the year. We hear what you need to know to stay safe on the roads.

Plus, updates on rail lines, highway construction and speed cameras.

Guests:



Garrett Eucalitto: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation

Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation Brianna Gurciullo: transportation reporter at CT Insider