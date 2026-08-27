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Where We Live

On the road: CT transportation leader on driver safety, highways and more

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
FIULE, 2024: DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FIULE, 2024: Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto

Over 40% of Connecticut drivers admitted to speeding, at least sometimes. Some say they speed to avoid holding up traffic, while others are simply trying to reach their destination faster. Speeding might be considered the new normal, but it’s still dangerous. Last year, there were over 7,000 speeding-related crashes in the state.

Today, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto joins us to talk about the state of our roads and what we’re seeing on Connecticut roadways.

Labor Day is the busiest travel weekend of the year. We hear what you need to know to stay safe on the roads.

Plus, updates on rail lines, highway construction and speed cameras.

Guests:

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen